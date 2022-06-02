Sepp Straka putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 210-yard par-3 green fourth, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Straka's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.