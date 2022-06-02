-
Seamus Power shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Power hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Power's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Power had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Power's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 117 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Power's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
