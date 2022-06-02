Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scott Stallings hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Stallings got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.