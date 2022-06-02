Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sam Ryder hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Ryder got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 14th, Ryder chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.