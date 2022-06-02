-
Sahith Theegala shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Theegala's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Theegala hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, he sank his approach from 125 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Theegala's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Theegala hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Theegala's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
