Ryan Palmer shoots 9-over 81 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Ryan Palmer hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Palmer's his second shot went 18 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 6 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Palmer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Palmer to 8 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Palmer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 10 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 11 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 10 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 9 over for the round.