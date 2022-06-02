Ryan Moore putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Ryan Moore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Ryan Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Moore's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.