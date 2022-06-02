Ryan putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Ryan Brehm got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ryan Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Brehm's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 5 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Brehm to 7 over for the round.