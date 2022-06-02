9-over 81 by Russell Knox in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 199 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Knox hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 5 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Knox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Knox to 8 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Knox's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.