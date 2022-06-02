Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.