-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2022
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 490-yard par-4 first, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-