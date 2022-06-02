Robert Streb putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Robert Streb's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Streb hit his 98 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Streb had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.