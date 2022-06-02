-
Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler dials in tee shot and birdies at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 third, Fowler's 130 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.
