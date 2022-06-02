Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 third, Fowler's 130 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.