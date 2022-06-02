Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.