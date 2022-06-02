Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Malnati hit his 120 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Malnati hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Malnati chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.