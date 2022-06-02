Patton Kizzire shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a 277 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 210-yard par-3 fourth green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 7 over for the round.