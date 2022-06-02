-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sinks a 29-foot birdie putt at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Patrick Rodgers makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
