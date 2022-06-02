Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.