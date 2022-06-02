Patrick Reed shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.