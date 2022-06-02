Patrick Cantlay putts himself to an even-par first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Patrick Cantlay's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.