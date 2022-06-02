  • Patrick Cantlay putts himself to an even-par first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay's bunker shot and birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.