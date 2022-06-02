-
Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament.
At the par-5 fifth, Perez chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
Perez hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
