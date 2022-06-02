Nick Watney shoots 9-over 81 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Nick Watney hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 14th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Watney's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Watney had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 6 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Watney's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 9 over for the round.