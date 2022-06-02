Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Lashley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.