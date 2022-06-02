Mito Pereira shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Pereira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Pereira's 196 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.