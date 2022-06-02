Min Woo Lee shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Min Woo Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lee's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 14th, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 5 over for the round.