Max Homa shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 180-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.