Matthew Wolff shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Wolff had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.

Wolff tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolff had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.