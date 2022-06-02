Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, NeSmith hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith's his second shot went 100 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at 3 under for the round.