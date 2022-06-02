Matt Kuchar putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matt Kuchar hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Matt Kuchar hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Kuchar hit his 87 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.