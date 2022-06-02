Matt Jones shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Jones hit his 105 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Jones's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.