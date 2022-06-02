Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.