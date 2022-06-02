Martin Laird finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Laird's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Laird's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.