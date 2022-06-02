Marc Leishman putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Marc Leishman hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Marc Leishman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Leishman hit his 113 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Leishman's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Leishman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.