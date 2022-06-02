Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hughes's 195 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.