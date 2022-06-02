Luke List putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 first, Luke List's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

List hit his tee at the green on the 210-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, List hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, List had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, List's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.