Luke Donald putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Luke Donald hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 301 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Luke Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Donald chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.