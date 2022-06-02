Lucas Herbert shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lucas Herbert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Herbert hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Herbert chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herbert's 181 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Herbert had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Herbert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Herbert's 71 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.