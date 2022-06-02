Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lucas Glover hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 eighth green, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 2 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.