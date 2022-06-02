Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Griffin hit his 105 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Griffin's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.