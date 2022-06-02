Kurt Kitayama shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kitayama missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kitayama to 3 over for the round.