Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a double bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.