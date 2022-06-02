Kevin Streelman shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

Streelman got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streelman's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 over for the round.