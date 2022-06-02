Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.