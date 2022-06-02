Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.