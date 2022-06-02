K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee sank his approach from 152 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.