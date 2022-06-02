Justin Lower shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Justin Lower hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Lower got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lower hit his 81 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lower's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.