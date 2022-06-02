-
Jordan Spieth putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 14th, Jordan Spieth's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
