  • Jordan Spieth putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth pulls the string with wedge and birdies at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.