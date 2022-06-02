Jordan Spieth putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 14th, Jordan Spieth's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.