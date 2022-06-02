Jon Rahm putts himself to an even-par first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 second, Jon Rahm's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.