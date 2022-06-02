  • Jon Rahm putts himself to an even-par first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm gets up-and-down for birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.