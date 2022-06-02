John Pak shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, John Pak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a 287 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Pak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to even-par for the round.

Pak his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pak to 1 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pak to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Pak hit his 110 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pak to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pak to 4 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 5 over for the round.