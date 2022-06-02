Joel Dahmen shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Dahmen hit his 104 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.