Joaquin Niemann rebounds from poor front in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Joaquin Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Niemann's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Niemann's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.