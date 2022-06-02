Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Vegas got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Vegas's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas's tee shot went 214 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Vegas had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 15th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas chipped in his fourth from 18 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Vegas at 3 under for the round.